Marlen's festive proposal to pull a real cracker

A summer’s day dawned for the wedding of Debbie Clews and Marlen Edge who tied the knot at Festival House in Blackpool.

Debbie, a butcher’s assistant, and Marlen, a core driller, started their journey of love many years ago when they both worked on Blackpool Promenade together.

What started out as a good friendship blossomed into something more, and their romance since then has been a fairytale.

Marlen, 35, proposed to Debbie, 50, on Christmas Day 2016.

The family were enjoying Christmas dinner at Debbie’s sister’s house when Marlen got down on one knee and asked Debbie to be his wife. This came as a complete surprise to Debbie, who had no idea that Marlen was about to propose, although the other 12 members of the family were in on it.

The planning got underway and nearly two years after proposing, their big day arrived.

After spending the night with her sister, and with a early wake-up of 7am, they both travelled to the venue together in a horse and carriage which was beautifully decorated.

When they arrived at the chapel, the photographer was snapping away and all of the couple’s friends and family were there and ready to watch the couple tie the knot.

The ceremony went without fault and the wedding party enjoyed photos on the balcony, with beautiful, scenic views of the beach and Blackpool Tower.

Guests threw confetti over the happy couple as they travelled back in the carriage to the reception at Wainwright Club in Blackpool, to celebrate their first night as a married couple, but not before stopping off at Stanley Park where the couple’s dear friend Katherine Bates took some more photos.

The reception was filled with music and laughter as the couple and their friends and family danced the night away.

“My day was so special to me because I married the man of my dreams, my deepest love” said Debbie, “Marlen is my best friend, I love the way he makes me smile. He does everything for me”.

The couple will enjoy their honeymoon at several picturesque locations in England, including Ribby Hall in Kirkham, Pine Lake Cottage in Carnforth and the De Vere in Blackpool.