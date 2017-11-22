Market town may miss out in £600k sale

Garstang may not gain anything from the sale of the town’s old council offices - with the cash potentially going to Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton or Cleveleys.

READ MORE: News



Wyre Council is understood to be receiving around £600,000 from the sale to developer Keyworker Homes - well under the £1.6m figure originally discussed.

Speculation about the start date of the partial demolition and revamp/conversion into flats project has been under way for several months.

Replying to town council queries, Wyre’s chief executive Garry Payne told Garstang town clerk Edwina Parry: “The sale of the building has not been completed but I expect that will be concluded in the next month or so and I will check with our legal team if the value can be put in the public domain.”

Wyre has previously declined to state the amount it will receive for the building, saying it is ”confidential”.

It is understood a freedom of information request to find out the information has been lodged by a town councillor.

Mr Payne’s letter to Mrs Parry says the cash will be “used to fund maintenance and repairs of existing assets, the priority has yet to be determined”.

His letter continues: “As I have stated previously income from the sale of assets is not ringfenced to a particular part of the borough.”

Garstang town council, some of whose members have stated Wyre has a moral obligation to use the money raised in Garstang and district because, historically, the premises were the property of the former Garstang Rural District Council and only became Wyre’s property in a local government reorganisation in 1973.