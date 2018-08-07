Margaret goes by book for Massacre

A Fleetwood author has found a new online publisher for two of her books which had gone out of print.

Back in the 1970s Margaret Blake, now aged 77, wrote two novels about the Peterloo Massacre in Manchester - the Peterloo Weaver and the Peterloo Inheritance.

The incident occurred at St Peter’s Field, Manchester, England, on 16 August 1819, when cavalry charged into a crowd of 60,000–80,000 who had gathered to demand the reform of parliamentary representation.

It resulted in 15 people being killed and hundreds injured.

Margaret is originally from Manchester but has lived in Fleetwood for 27 years, researched the background and then wrote fictional tales around real-life events.

She said: “My former publisher went out of business and the two books have now been taken up by a firm called Endeavour Press and are for sale on Amazon.

“Next year will be the 200th anniversary of the riots.”