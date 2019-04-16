Manhunt after St Annes hit-and-run

A hit-and-run driver who abandoned a wrecked Mercedes in the street is being hunted by police.

The 4x4's driver, a man in his mid-70s, was unhurt but checked over by paramedics after the smash. Credit: Natalie Rushton

The motorist fled Church Road in St Annes after the black car collided with a burgundy 4x4 before ploughing backwards into a garden wall.

The 4x4's driver, a man in his mid-70s, was unhurt but checked over by paramedics after the smash, which happened at around 4.10pm on Monday, officials said.

In a statement, police said: "No arrests have been made currently and out enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call officers on 101, quoting 959 of April 15.

