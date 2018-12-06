Manford’s comedy festival to hit Blackpool stage

A TV comedian has bigs plans to have audiences rolling in the aisles at the Winter Gardens with a new all-star comedy fest.

‘Manford’s Blackpool Comedy Festival’, by Jason Manford and Friends, will come to the stage for a weekend of laughs in May next year.

Michael Williams Executive General Manager of the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The show, which was created in partnership with the Winter Gardens and Absolute Radio, will be opened by Jason Manford on May 10, and will feature the comic talents of Daliso Chaponda from Britain’s Got Talent, Irishman David O’Doherty, and Eight Out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock.

On May 11, comedy superstar John Bishop will take to the Grand Theatre stage, along with stand-up legend Mick Miller, Mock the Week’s Milton Jones, and more.

Jason, 37, said: ‘We’re delighted to unveil the exciting new partnership with the Winter Gardens and deliver a top-class comedy festival, which not only features top comedians and events but also celebrates the best in upcoming talent from across the UK.

“We’re excited to be coming to Blackpool, the city’s comedy heritage is legendary - it’s the Vegas of Britain!’

Michael Williams, Winter Gardens Blackpool managing director (inset), said ‘Manford’s Blackpool Comedy Festival is an exciting new addition to our 2019 programme featuring some of the best live acts in the UK.

“An annual comedy festival adds to the fantastic and diverse range of events already taking place in early season to attract visitors from right across the UK and beyond.’

‘The partnership with Manford’s Comedy Club and Absolute Radio brings together a perfect team to deliver a top line up of acts with the view to grow the event year on year.’

Tickets for the first two events, priced at £30.00 each, go on sale at 11am today online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk