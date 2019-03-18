Man wanted in connection with armed gang that broke into St Annes house

Have your say

A man is wanted by Fylde police after an armed gang broke into a house in St Annes.

Thomas Griffith (pictured), 30, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary which happened on St David's Grove in St Annes on January 16th.

A group of people, armed with weapons, forced their way into a house and stole various items, a police spokesman said.

Griffith is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with a medium build, short, dark hair and blue eyes. He has links to the Merseyside area and speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.

Police have asked people not to approach him.

DC James Ellis said: “We would like to locate Griffith and are asking anyone with information about his location to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should email 4235@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01253 604112 or 101, quoting log number 0003 of January 17.