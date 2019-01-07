Man wanted after woman suffered broken leg in 'nasty assault' in Blackpool

A Blackpool man is wanted in connection with a 'nasty assault' that left a woman with a broken leg.

Police are looking for Benjamin Johnston, 41, of Station Road, following the assault, which took place in Blackpool on March 4 2018.

Johnston is believed to be in the Harlow area of Essex, although he also has links to Blackburn. He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

PC Stephen Rotherham, of Blackpool Police, said: “We would like to trace Mr Johnston in connection with a nasty assault. We would urge anybody who has seen him, or who knows where he may be, to get in touch.”

Anybody with information is asked to email 4989@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.