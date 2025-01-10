Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted and robbed in Blackpool alleyway
The victim was assaulted and had her purse stolen in an alleyway off Lord Street at around 11.30pm on December 14.
Officers said an investigation has been ongoing since the attack.
Detectives today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1391 of December 14.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.