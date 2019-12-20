Man taken to hospital after being rescued from flat fire in Central Drive

Have your say

A man has been rescued from a fire in a second-floor flat in Blackpool.



Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were mobilised after reports of a man trapped inside a flat in Central Drive shortly after midnight (December 20).

Firefighters rescued a man from a fire in a second-floor flat in Central Drive at shortly after midnight (December 20). Pic: Google

Firefighters rescued the man through a window facing Central Drive, opposite the George Hotel, before extinguishing the fire.

The man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said an investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Police had to close a stretch of Central Drive, between Princess Street and Belmont Avenue, whilst fire and ambulance crews attended.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire in a second-floor flat on Central Drive in Blackpool.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued one casualty from the property who was taken to hospital by ambulance, and used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway."