Man suffers serious facial injuries after double stabbing in Blackpool

A man has suffered serious injuries after being knifed in the face during a double stabbing in Blackpool.

Police were called around 1.05pm following reports of an assault close to the Wilko store in the Dickson Road area.

Emergency services are attending an incident in Blackpool.

A 24-year-old man had been stabbed in the back suffering minor injuries.

Around 2.05pm police received a further report of a second man, aged in his 20's, being stabbed close to the Wilko store, suffering serious facial injuries. He has been taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old man, injured in the first incident, was detained by police in connection with the attack. He has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Both incidents are believed to be linked and an investigation is underway.

The Walburn Hotel on Springfield Road has been cordoned off.

Det Insp Kevin Simmons, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information after two men were stabbed in Blackpool.

“Officers have quickly attended the scenes and detained one man, who was later taken to hospital for treatment.

“We understand this was concerning for people in the area but we would like to reassure people police are at the scene and enquiries are on-going.”

The North West Ambulance Service advised they sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene to assist a male patient with head injuries.

READ MORE: Knife crimes increase by more than a third in Lancashire as violent offences spiral

Two crews from the North West Air Ambulance were also at the scene with an air ambulance coming from the Barton base in Manchester and a rapid response unit from the Blackpool base.

Due to the incident Blackpool Transport have diverted bus services three and four away from Dickson Road and Talbot Road, onto the promenade and then back in towards the Claremont Hotel and onto their normal routes.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0637 of March 14.