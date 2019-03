Have your say

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Cleveleys last night.

Emergency services were called just after 8pm to reports of a fight at The Jolly Tars pub on Victoria Road East,

The Jolly Tars in Cleveleys. Picture Google maos

One man was stabbed. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A North West ambulance services spokeswoman said: "We were called just after 8pm to Victoria Road West to reports of a fight. We sent one ambulance. The police were on scene.

"We didn't take anyone to hospital. One patient was treated at the scene."