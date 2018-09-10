Man stabbed and finger cut off in savage knife attack

A police manhunt is underway after man was viciously stabbed in Blackpool, suffering serious head injuries and a severed finger.

Police were called around 3.05pm yesterday following reports a man had been attacked in Dickson Road. A 34-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his head and shoulder, as well as a severed finger. It is believed he had been attacked with a machete or knife.

Police want to speak with Ross Hoyle in connection with the attack.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short black hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Blackpool, Rochdale and Bacup areas. Officers have warned people not to approach him.

Det Sgt Steve Talbott, of Blackpool CID, said: “Ross Hoyle is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately. Hoyle could be violent and should not be approached.”

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Anyone with information should call (01253) 604141, 101 or email 3283@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0862 of September 9.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.