Man pulled from burning flat above Blackpool takeaway

A man was rescued from from a burning Blackpool flat by firefighters.

Crews were called to the fire in the first floor flat above Pizza Luigi, a takeaway on Dickson Road, at 1.50pm today.

Picture from a video by Marcus Searle

Six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, St Annes, and Fleetwood attended the scene.

One man was rescued from the flat and was handed over to paramedics.

The ambulance service said it sent an ambulance, rapid response car, and specialist paramedic to the flat after being called by the fire service at 1.50pm.

The specialist paramedic arrived first 11 minutes later, a spokeswoman said.

Picture provided anonymously

She said the rescued man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital suffering from the effects of smoke, but said there was no mention of burns on the incident log.

Firefighters used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, the cause of the which has yet to be established.

Police confirmed they are assisting with road closures and asked people to avoid the area if possible.