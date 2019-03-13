Man on crutches punched by stranger in random late-night attack in St Annes

Have your say

A man who was walking on crutches in St Annes at night was subjected to a random, violent attack.

Police have appealed for information after the alleged assault, which happened at 10.15pm on March 1.

A 23-year-old man had been walking with a woman on Wood Street, near the junction of Park Road, when he was set upon and punched several times by another man.

The offender then ran away.

Anyone who may have witnessed this offence or has any information should email PC 278 Marshall on 278@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

People can also call 101 quoting the reference 04/47872/19.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.