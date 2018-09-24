Man killed in horror Blackpool crash

A man has been killed on one of Blackpool's busiest roads.

The pedestrian, who witnesses say was walking a dog, collided with a silver Ford Fiesta on Newton Drive at the junction of Tarnbrook Drive at around 2.40pm on Monday.

Medics desperately tried to save his life at the scene but he died a short time later in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, less than a quarter of a mile from the tragic scene.

Newton Drive remains closed to traffic.

Geoff Riding, 67, who lives on Normoss Road, said: "I was in my garage and heard it. At first I didn't think anything of it and then within minutes there was police cars everywhere and the road was closed.

Police advised drivers to find alternative routes.

"I walk my dog along Newton Drive sometimes and it can be difficult to cross sometimes."

Blanche Jones, 79, has lived on Newton Drive for 31 years and says the road has never been busier.

She said: "It is impossible some morning to get out of my drive. It can get very busy at peak times and there are a lot of dog walkers around here.

"It is very frightening what has happened. Whoever it is who has died I feel very sorry for him."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 3pm to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Newton Drive in Blackpool.

"The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later."

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We responded to calls at 2.44pm and two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were dispatched to the incident."

Bus routes have been diverted.