Man injured after car and bike crash in Blackpool

A man has been injured following a car and bike crash in Blackpool
The incident on Newton Drive happened shortly after 12pm and the road remains closed currently.
The man is being treated for facial injuries and is being taken to hospital. It is unclear if the man was riding the motorbike.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to the scene at 12.15pm to reports of a collision between a car and motorcycle.
"We are still at the scene currently and the road is still closed from the hospital roundabout to Tarnbrook Drive."
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We arrived at the scene at 12.08pm and a rapid response vehicle is still present.
"One patient, a man, is being treated for facial injuries and is being taken to hospital."