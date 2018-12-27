Man injured after Blackpool flat fire

A man was treated for smoke inhalation injuries after a fire at a flat in Blackpool

The incident happened at 3am at a property on Grosvenor Street in Blackpool.

Fire crews tackled the blaze at a flat on Grosvenor Street.

Three fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore tackled the blaze at 3am yesterday. The cause is under investigation.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three fire engines and crews (two Blackpool, one South Shore) responded to a fire at which it was feared someone may be trapped in a ground floor flat. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus carried out a search and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

"No-one was trapped, but a man had sustained the effects of inhaling smoke and was attended to by ambulance paramedics."