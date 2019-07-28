Man in hospital with head injuries after road collision in Blackpool

Have your say

A road accident in Blackpool has left a man with serious head injuries and police are now appealing for information.

The collision happened at around 11:55pm on Friday (July 26th) on Buchanan Street in the resort.

Police said a Ford Transit van travelled across a crossroad junction and was involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius.

The van then crashed into a commercial premises located on the corner of Caunce Street and Buchanan Street, and the Prius hit two parked cars.

The Prius driver – a 64-year-old man from Rossall - suffered head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The Prius passenger, who is a 30-year-old Blackpool man, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the van left the area along with a passenger.

Two men aged 19 and 28 from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Following further investigation, a third man aged 31 and also from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sgt Adam Dawson who is investigating the collision said: “A man is in a really poorly condition in hospital and so my thoughts are with him and his family at this incredibly upsetting time.

“If you have any information about the collision or dash cam footage and haven’t spoken to us already, please make contact as you could have some really important information.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1982 of July 26th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.