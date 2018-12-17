Man in court charged with murder of Fleetwood dad Michael Hart

Have your say

A man charged with the murder of a Fleetwood dad-of-two will appear in court today.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive, Fleetwood, is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning on murder and common assault charges.

Victim Michael Hart, 31, died in hospital after being knifed in Broomfield Road, Fleetwood, at around 1am on December 9.

The incident happened soon after a crash between a red Ford Focus and silver Audi A3 round the corner from Broomfield Road in Hatfield Avenue.

Derbyshire was arrested later that day.