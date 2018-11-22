Man 'hit on head with crowbar' in Blackpool street

Police received reports that a man was hit with a crowbar outside a Blackpool cafe.

Police were called to Munchy's Cafe, on Coronation Street, at around 12.30pm yesterday.

A man in his 50s had seen two men with a crowbar behaving in a way he believed was suspicious. He challenged them and was hit with the crowbar. A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said his injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police said the victim is believed to have used a walking stick to cause some damage to the men's van.

A spokesman said: "We received an allegation of an assault on Coronation Street and it is under investigation."