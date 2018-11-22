Man 'hit on head with crowbar' in Blackpool street

The incident took place outside Munchy's on Coronation Street. Picture by Gerard Walsh
The incident took place outside Munchy's on Coronation Street. Picture by Gerard Walsh
0
Have your say

Police received reports that a man was hit with a crowbar outside a Blackpool cafe.

Police were called to Munchy's Cafe, on Coronation Street, at around 12.30pm yesterday.

A man in his 50s had seen two men with a crowbar behaving in a way he believed was suspicious. He challenged them and was hit with the crowbar. A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said his injuries were not believed to be serious.

Police said the victim is believed to have used a walking stick to cause some damage to the men's van.

A spokesman said: "We received an allegation of an assault on Coronation Street and it is under investigation."