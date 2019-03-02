Man helping police with enquiries over explosion at Fleetwood Nursing Home

A man is assisting police with their enquiries over yesterday's explosion at a nursing home in Fleetwood which injured two people.

The blast caused structural damage at the Fleetwood Nursing Home in Grange Road yesterday afternoon.

Damage at the Fleetwood Nursing Home

It was initially thought to have been caused by a gas canister exploding, but police now say the cause of the explosion is unexplained and is under investigation.

A local man has been spoken to and is assisting police with their enquiries. He has not been arrested.

DI James Edmonds, of West Police, said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation into the circumstances of yesterday’s incident.

"We are working with our partners in the fire service to establish the cause of the explosion.

Emergency crews at the Fleetwood Nursing Home

"I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries to get in touch.

"This was a very serious incident which could have had catastrophic consequences for anyone who was in close proximity to the blast.

"Fortunately no-one was seriously injured”

Members of the public reported that the bang could be heard as far away as Morecambe and Knott End.

The Air Ambulance has landed near the site. Photo: Andrew Ashton

Fire crews from Bispham, Blackpool, Bamber Bridge and Fleetwood were called to the scene along with police, while the Air Ambulance landed nearby.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There is still work to be done to assess potential structural damage resulting from the explosion and firefighters are assisting medical staff in transferring residents away from the part of the premises affected."

Grange Road was closed for several hours, and bus services including the number 1 and 14 services were diverted.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0973 of Saturday, March 2 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.