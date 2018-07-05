Man given Wyre's first criminal behaviour order due to 'nuisance' dog

A Poulton man has become the first person in Wyre to be slapped with a criminal behaviour order because of his dog's constant barking.

Steven Wilcock, of Garstang Road East, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a noise abatement notice at Blackpool Magistrates Court yesterday.

Wyre Council first received complaints of barking from neighbouring residents in March 2017. Council officers investigated and installed noise monitoring equipment.

An abatement notice ordering Wilcock to stop his dog's barking was served in August 2017, however the council continued to receive complaints, and on further investigation witnessed numerous breaches of the abatement notice.

Wilcock is now banned from keeping the dog at his Garstang Road East address, and from kennelling any other dog outdoors at the property.

He was also issued a fine of £70 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, leisure, health and community engagement portfolio holder at Wyre Council, said: "The council takes complaints of noise nuisance very seriously. Despite numerous attempts by the council's officers to resolve this matter informally, the defendant has without reasonable excuse continued to allow his dog to bark.

"The detrimental impact this noise has had on those residents living nearby is significant, as is the time which council officers have had to devote to this investigation.

"Dog owners are responsible for the control of their animals including the noise they make and I am glad that the court has recognised this."

This is the first criminal behaviour order which the council has applied for. Failure to comply with the order could result in a jail sentence of up to five years.