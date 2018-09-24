Man dies in serious Blackpool road accident

A man has died following a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Newton Drive in Blackpool.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm and the road remains closed, with drivers being told to avoid the area where possible by police.

A police cordon is in place and members of the public are being denied access to the road, with traffic being diverted along Bathurst Avenue.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 3pm to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Newton Drive in Blackpool.

"The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later."

The North West Ambulance Service were also called out, with two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance sent to the scene.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We responded to calls at 2.44pm and two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance were dispatched to the incident."

More to follow.