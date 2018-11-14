Man dies in rush hour crash after suffering 'medical episode' at the wheel

A man who suffered a 'medical episode' whilst driving has died after crashing into traffic in Fleetwood.

The 76-year-old, from Fleetwood, lost control of his vehicle after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack at the wheel of his Vauxhall Meriva in Broadway on Monday.

It is believed the 76-year-old suffered a medical episode whilst driving in Broadway, Fleetwood.

Police were called to the scene at 5.35pm after witnesses reported seeing a car veer from its lane and crash into oncoming traffic.

The pensioner collided with a Ford Focus Zetec, but the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The 76-year-old was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Phil Baxendale of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly died after what we suspect was a medical episode at the wheel. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We are still investigating the collision and I ask anyone who might have seen anything to let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1028 of 12th November.