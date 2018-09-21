Man dies after neighbours spot smoke billowing from bedroom window of Cleveleys home

A man died in a house fire in Keith Grove, Cleveleys, in the early hours of yesterday, police said.

Fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood were called to the quiet cul-de-sac at around 3.50am.

The man, whose identity was not released, was trapped inside the home, and six firefighters wearing breathing masks went in to rescue him.

He was found and brought out, but was "sadly pronounced dead at the scene", Lancashire Police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not given but was not believed to be suspicious. "However, we are in liaison with our colleagues at the fire service," police added.

Details of the major incident were not released until this morning, when an enquiry was made by the press.

The blaze was thought to have started in an upstairs bedroom, and smoke was seen billowing from the window.

It was put out using two water jets, as a cordon was put up outside.

The fire was the second fatal one in Cleveleys this year.

In June, 19-year-old Ryan McHenry died in his end-terrace home in Beach Avenue, with a faulty fridge-freezer later blamed for the tragedy.

Neighbours desperately tried to free Mr McHenry using a ladder, before firefighters brought him outside. Paramedics gave him CPR, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

