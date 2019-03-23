Man dies after being found 'unresponsive' in Blackpool town centre

A man has died after being found unresponsive in Blackpool town centre this morning, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Albert Road just after 5am, with the man taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the force said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Despite rumours to the contrary, police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are now trying to identify the man, with a file being passed to the coroner.

Several people contacted The Gazette to say the road was closed all morning, though it was reopen by this afternoon.

Nobody at the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) could be reached for an immediate comment.