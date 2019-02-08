Man "chest deep in water" rescued by Fylde coast RNLI teams

A man has been rescued from a sand bank off the Fylde coast after becoming trapped by the tide.

The man, who was with his dog, became cut off shortly before 1.30pm on Friday off Stanah and was up to his chest in water by the time he was rescued.

Fleetwood RNLI sent out both the smaller inshore boat and the larger sea-going vessel as the sea was quite rough due to the effects of Storm Eric currently hitting the area.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The man had been out shooting and got cut off with his dog. He was picked up by the inshore boat and transferred to the all weather boat to be brought back to Fleetwood."

He said the man and the dog were both uninjured and were recovering at the Lifeboat Station at The Esplanade.

A spokesman for the Knott End Coastguard team said the 999 call came in around 1.30pm on Friday and the man was picked up quickly.