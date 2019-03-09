Man charged with burglary following reports of a rise in thefts in South Shore

A man has been charged with burglary following reports of a rise in thefts in the Highfield and Harrowside areas of Blackpool.

Carl Kent, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of residential burglary and one count of possessing an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in police custody until he appears at court.

Police update image

A Blackpool police spokesman said: "This has been a fast paced reactive investigation involving numerous departments, due to an increase in theft offences around the South Shore area. Other outstanding incidents will continue to be investigated, but we hope that this result will assist in preventing further crimes being committed and reassure residents in the local community."