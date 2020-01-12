Man believed to have been swept away by waves in Blackpool

A man is believed to have been swept away by waves in Blackpool yesterday.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm last night when a man was spotted on the beach in between Central Pier and South Pier.

The Coastguard helicopter was involved with the search along with RNLI and Coastguard teams CREDIT: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

HM Coastguard coordinated an 'intensive search of the sea' in central Blackpool overnight following reports the man was swept away by large waves on the seafront.

A spokesman for HM Coasguard said: "At 11.20pm on Saturday, January 11, Holyhead Coastguard took a 999 call from a member of the public on the promenade between the Central and South Piers, looking down at a man below on the beach very close to the water.

"With such rough weather and large waves, the man said he had shouted a warning at the man on the beach and then he called 999 for the Coastguard when he could no longer see the person on the beach.



"Rescue units involved in the search overnight included Lytham RNLI lifeboat, Lancashire Police, a Coastguard rescue helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from both Lytham St Annes and Fleetwood. Conditions at sea overnight were described as very rough with strong winds.

"A further search began this morning at first light involving officers from Knott End, Fleetwood and Lytham St Annes Coastguard Rescue Teams with nothing found."

The spokesman added: "With parts of the UK set to be battered by winds up to gale force strength this week, please keep well clear of the waves and don’t risk your life - keep a respectful distance.

The RNLI station in St Annes was also involved and a boat was sent out to search around the piers and away from the shoreline as well as the Coastguard Helicopter.

A spokesman for the HM Coastguard Fleetwood added: "The RNLI team at Blackpool were unable to launch due to 'rough and stormy' weather conditions but were on stand by in case conditions improved.

"Despite an extensive search at that time nothing was found."

The coastguard teams went out again at 6am to carry out low water searches but nothing was found.