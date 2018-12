A 64-year-old Blackpool man has been arrested following a sting mission carried out by an online paedophile hunter group.

Police were called to Queen's Promenade, outside the Savoy Hotel, at 8.20am today.

A police spokesman said: "An online group has contacted us to say there has been some discussions with the man and he was detained by them at the hotel.

"We have arrested a 64-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of sexual grooming and he is currently in custody."