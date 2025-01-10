Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was assaulted and had her purse stolen in an alleyway off Lord Street at around 11.30pm on December 14.

Detectives today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in an alleyway in Blackpool | Contributed

They later confirmed the man had identified and would be spoken to in due course.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.