Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted and robbed in Blackpool alleyway
The victim was assaulted and had her purse stolen in an alleyway off Lord Street at around 11.30pm on December 14.
Detectives today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
They later confirmed the man had identified and would be spoken to in due course.
