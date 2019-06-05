Man arrested after taxi crashes into Blackpool comic book shop

A man has been arrested after a taxi drove over a roundabout and into a comic book shop in Blackpool.

The incident happened at around 5am today when the Ford Mondeo drove over a roundabout at the junction of Lytham Road and Waterloo Road before crashing into the Infinity Comic shop on Lytham Road.

Connor Mitchell and Stephen Nightingale outside the shop.

Police said the driver of the taxi has been arrested, after they failed to provide a breath specimen.

Connor Mitchell, 26, from Cleveleys, runs the comic book store and is coming to terms with with the damage after being told by his girlfriend early this morning.

He said: "It could have been much worse and I keep thinking about that. But the shop will be closed for the foreseeable future and I am worried about my trade.

"It's a proper community atmosphere here but if I am closed for a while people may start getting their orders from elsewhere."

Stephen Nightingale, whose dad owns the damaged building, said his mum was sleeping above the shop when the crash happened.

He said: "Luckily she hasn't been injured but the crash has caused significant damage to the building and there are now cracks showing in the front of her flat.

"It looks like the shop could be shut for nearly two months. I'm more worried about Connor as it's his livelihood and he has been a great tenant."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to the incident at 5.30am following reports a car had left the road near to the Royal Oak Hotel on Lytham Road."

They confirmed a man has been arrested after failing to provide a breath sample for a breath test. Police said no one else was involved in the incident.

The man was initially taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was later taken into police custody.

