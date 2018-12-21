Man arrested after getting trapped at derelict Blackpool care home

A man found trapped under floorboards at a derelict Blackpool care home has been arrested on suspicion of stealing lead from the building.

The incident happened at Amber Banks Care Home on Clifton Drive after police were called to the address at 3am following reports of a burglary.

Police and fire services were called to the incident on Clifton Drive.

Police have called the incident 'very odd' and are still on scene with firefighters. Three 'Urban Search and Rescue' vehicles were called to the incident shortly before 9am.

Clare Dunn, 53, owner of The Royal Hotel said: "My son saw two men going into the care home yesterday at around 3.40pm and never saw them coming out. Then a friend of ours rang the police after they saw someone breaking in at 2.30am this morning.

"It has been empty for over two years and we started notice people were breaking in after the curtains started to be closed. We have boarded up a few of the windows but people are still breaking in."

Councillor Derek Robertson, whose Waterloo ward the hotel falls into says the building should be boarded up.

The care home has been closed for more than two years.

He said: “Maybe this incident will mean the building can be now boarded up to stop people breaking in.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of a burglary at a care home on Clifton Drive shortly after 3am. When we attended the incident we have discovered a man stuck under floorboards. We asked for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service to assist in removing the man safely.”

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was a police incident and we assisted in freeing the man.”

The fire service had brought search and rescue dogs to the incident.