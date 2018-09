Have your say

A man was seen in Bispham armed with a handgun, police said.

Police were called shortly before 9am today to an address on Cromwell Road to reports that a man had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

A 26-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A small gun was recovered.

The man remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going and there is no on-going threat to the wider community."