A Blackpool man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm to cause fear of violence.

Luke Richards, 26, of Cromwell Road, North Shore, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

He is due to be sentenced at the court on Thursday, November 15.

Armed police were called to Cromwell Road on September 13 after a man was seen brandishing a handgun outside the Premier Direct J&R Convenience Store.

People fled in a panic and the nearby Westminster Primary Academy was put on lock-down.