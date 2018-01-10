Mamma Mia – it’s ABBA MANIA!

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme... a big summer show for Blackpool!

The Grand Theatre is preparing for a Super Trouper summer season after announcing the West End’s original ABBA tribute – ABBA MANIA – will run at the Church Street venue for eight weeks from July. ABBA MANIA will take you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance, led by Handshake producer Stuart Littlewood.

The tribute group, which played its first shows in 2000 before being invited to perform at London’s West End, promises a collection of iconic ABBA hits including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Chiquitita, The Name Of The Game, Waterloo and SOS.

Producer Stuart Littlewood said: “We are always excited to hit the Vegas of The North, Blackpool. Returning this year for eight-weeks will ensure that once again residents and tourists will be entertained with the legendary songs of ABBA.

“We want to ensure you’re all ‘having the time of your life’.”

ABBA MANIA has toured globally, as far afield as North America and New Zealand.

Grand Theatre marketing manager Andrew Howard said: “We’re delighted to work with Stuart and his team again.

“On the last visit we received incredible reviews and feedback from the public.

“The group are incredibly talented, and without doubt will have the audience dancing in the aisles.”

ABBA MANIA will perform at The Grand from Monday, July 16 to Saturday, September 8, running Tuesdays to Sundays at 7.30pm (excluding August 26). Matinees will be at 2pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and 3pm on Sundays.

Call the box office: (01253) 290190.