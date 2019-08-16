Making sure Blackpool's drains are ready to cope with downpours

Action to help prevent a repeat of catastrophic flooding in parts of Blackpool is being taken now amid fears heavy summer rainfall could put pressure on drainage systems.

Councillors in Anchorsholme have launched a survey of drains in the ward with the aim of ensuring they are cleared of any potential blockages.

A flooded drain

The area was one of the worst to suffer during severe floods in November 2017 which affected around 300 homes mainly in Anchorsholme.

The downpours caused around £1m of damage to Anchorsholme Academy which had to close for two weeks.

Ward councillors Paul Galley and Tony Williams hope ensuring all the area's drains are not blocked with debris will help ease the potential impact of any future deluges.

They are urging residents to report any blocked drains in order to alert the council's drainage team.

Coun Paul Galley

Volunteers are also manually removing weeds and vegetation growth.

Coun Galley said: "Tony and myself are very concerned that with all the summer rain the water table is now very high and we do not want a repeat of the flooding we experienced in November 2017.

"Making sure the drains and gullies are clear is our number one priority as we head in to autumn and we need the residents of the area to help us."

He called on residents to report blocked drains so the councillors could arrange for them to be cleared.

Coun Galley added: "We will use the drainage team from the council to do this and as part of the process we are now manually removing the weeds that have grown in the last few weeks along side different gutters and drains.

"Again if any residents want to help us with this please let us know. This is a community solution and I know will have a massive impact ready for the start of autumn.

"From experience the council will always clear a blocked drain when they are called out, although there is now discussion to make this a routine rather than a request."