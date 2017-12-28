Major search of Skippool Creek launched after shouting is heard nearby

A two-hour search was carried out at Skippool Creek by the police, fire service, ambulance service, and Coastguard after shouting was heard nearby.

It ended when the police helicopter arrived and used its thermal imaging camera, with the call-out being treated as a false alarm made with good intentions, Mark Sumner, Coastguard officer at Fleetwood said.

He said residents living nearby heard yelling, possibly for help, and ‘made the right call’ in alerting emergency services at around 9.45pm yesterday.

Coastguard staff from Fleetwood and Knott End were called out, while a lifeboat from Fleetwood also scrambled but had to turn back due to shallow waters.

It was feared somebody may have been stuck in the mud, or have fallen on a jetty, but those concerns were allayed when the helicopter’s thermal imaging equipment failed to pick up any heat source.

Youngsters had been seen in the area, and may have accidentally sparked the major search mission, which ended at around midnight, Mr Sumner added.