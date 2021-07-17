Major sea rescue search off Cleveleys and Fleetwood coast after reports of missing man

Sea rescue teams search the coast of Bispham and Cleveleys after reports of a missing person today. Pic: Dave Nelson

Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats have been searching the coast for more than four hours for the missing man.

Lancashire Police have also joined forces with sea rescue teams with officers patrolling the seafront in a bid to locate the missing man.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said the "the search is still ongoing".

RNLI, HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police have been contacted for further details.

Last year, the Fylde coast mourned the death of two teenage brothers - Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16 - who died at sea in St Annes.

The tragic discovery was made by HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteers around a mile away from where the boys had last been seen after a lengthy sea search.

Police have been working alongside RNLI and Coastguard after reports of a missing person off the Cleveleys and Fleetwood coast today. Pic: Dave Nelson

