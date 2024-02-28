Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 1:35am today, Blackpool Police reported that their officers were currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Blackpool Road in Poulton-le-Fylde and that they had closed part of the road to deal with the incident.

The closure is in place in both directions from the Castle Green lights to Greenhays Avenue.

Read More Fylde and Wyre roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said at the time: "This closure will remain in place for some time so please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."