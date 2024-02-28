Blackpool Road in Poulton-le-Fylde closed due to a crash in the early hours of the morning
At 1:35am today, Blackpool Police reported that their officers were currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Blackpool Road in Poulton-le-Fylde and that they had closed part of the road to deal with the incident.
The closure is in place in both directions from the Castle Green lights to Greenhays Avenue.
A Blackpool Police spokesperson said at the time: "This closure will remain in place for some time so please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."
As of 7:15am, it appears the road has still not reopened according to the AA travel maps, and witnesses in the area. Lancashire Police have been approached for confirmation.