Major incident off Gynn Square in Blackpool as body appears to be found

A major incident is currently taking place off Gynn Square in Blackpool with numerous emergency services in attendance.

Up to three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance are currently attending an incident in the Gynn Square area.

A member of the public first reported seeing the police arrive at around 11:10pm and more emergency service personel have since arrived.

Emergency services originally parked on Leckhampton Road, before searching the alleyway that goes up towards Finchley Road.

Emergency services on Leckhampton Road. Pictured between 12:15pm - 1:15pm on Thursday, August 21.

This comes out onto a park area which is just a stones throw from Warebeck Hill Road, where the Gazette has now been told a body was found.

Just after 1pm, the Gazette was sent an image of a body bag being carried down Warbreck Hill Road.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.