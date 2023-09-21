Major incident off Gynn Square in Blackpool as body appears to be found
A major incident is currently taking place off Gynn Square in Blackpool with numerous emergency services in attendance.
Up to three police cars, including a crime scene investigation team, and a private ambulance are currently attending an incident in the Gynn Square area.
A member of the public first reported seeing the police arrive at around 11:10pm and more emergency service personel have since arrived.
Emergency services originally parked on Leckhampton Road, before searching the alleyway that goes up towards Finchley Road.
This comes out onto a park area which is just a stones throw from Warebeck Hill Road, where the Gazette has now been told a body was found.
Just after 1pm, the Gazette was sent an image of a body bag being carried down Warbreck Hill Road.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
More information to follow.