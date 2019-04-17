Main road blocked after car collides with pedestrian in Bispham

Have your say

Red Bank Road in Bispham was blocked by emergency services earlier after a blue Ford Fiesta collided with a woman pedestrian.

Police said officers were called to the main road at 3pm, near to the Flower Perfection shop, by the ambulance service.

The woman was pictured lying in the road covered in a blanket but escaped with minor injuries and, after being checked over by paramedics, said she did not need to go to hospital for treatment, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene. No arrests were made.

The road was clear by 5pm.

The incident would have caused problems with traffic, with nearby Bispham Road also facing jams due to temporary traffic lights put up for roadworks.