‘Magical’ visit for hospice youngsters

Youngsters from Brian House Children’s Hospice got a special sneak peek at a Santa’s grotto filled with Christmas magic.

Children were given presents by Father Christmas and met Mrs Claus and the elves at Jellytots child minders on Rectory Road on Saturday

Children from Brian House visit Santa's Grotto at Jellytots. Santa's helper Mary Booth with 7-year-old Elena Williams and Annabel Bromilow.

Childminder Julie Eustace (pictured) said: “When the children first come in, they come into a ‘candy land’ where they can make their own candy cane baskets, which they can take home.

“As they walked through the garden we have Santa’s workshop where they could see two elves making toys and being mischievous.

“There’s a reindeer display and the children had the opportunity to have their pictures taken in a photobooth.

“Children could make their own reindeer food to take home with them.

“It’s been so difficult to sort out gifts for the children, but they loved it. Their happy faces made it all worthwhile.”

The grotto will be open to the public every weekend in December up to December 23, from 3pm until 8pm.

Entry will cost £5 and money raised will be donated to Brian House. Julie said: “It just makes me happy that the money is going to an excellent cause. They do need the help and what more worthy charity could you choose?”

Brian House staff nurses Annabel Bromilow and Gemma Challenger said: “The visit to the Santa’s grotto was truly magical. The children really enjoyed soaking up the festive atmosphere and we all feel ready for Christmas now

“We’re extremely grateful to Julie for inviting us and for supporting Brian House.”