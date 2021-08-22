M61 closed after serious crash between Clayton Brook and M6

The collision has happened northbound between J9 at the Clayton Brook interchange and J30 where the M61 joins the M6.

The northbound carriageway has been closed between those junctions with traffic being diverted along the M65.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident, which happened shortly after 9am and no details have been announced about which vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M61 remains closed

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Lancashire Police and Highways England traffic officers remain on scene. Collision investigation work will be undertaken.

"Road users are advised to exit the M61 at J9 on to the M65 westbound. Travel to J1, exit and join the M6 northbound to continue their journey.