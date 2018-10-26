M6 remains closed after multiple lorry crash with two drivers injured

Motorists travelling south on the M6 are suffering severe delays due to the motorway being closed after an accident involving several lorries.

The incident happened shortly after 10am between the southbound junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 18 (Holmes Chapel) of the motorway.

A transporter carrying Range Rover's appears to have driven into the back of another HGV.

Two of the drivers involved in the collision have suffered minor injuries and the motorway remains closes currently.

Recovery vehicles are currently working to clear the damaged lorries and Highways England hope to open one of the lanes to traffic shortly.

North West Motorway Police tweeted earlier: "All Emergency services are now on scene. All drivers will be assessed by Ambulance staff. Highways North West are already making arrangement for the recovery of the vehicles. Please avoid the area."

The collision happened within roadworks as the motorway is being upgraded to a 'Smart' motorway.

Several lorries are involved in the incident.

The Highways Agency tweeted a picture of the collision which shows at least seven HGV's involved.