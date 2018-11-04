M6 crash: Police appeal for witnesses

An appeal has been launched after a man suffered serious injuries following a collision on the M6.

The crash happened on November 1 at around 5.10pm. A Kia Cee'd, driven by a 68-year-old man from Inverness, collided with the central reservation just after junction 32, the Broughton interchange.

A Mercedes-Benz A-Class then collided with the Kia. The driver of the Mercedes, a 48-year-old man from Warcop, Cumbria, suffered minor injuries.

The Kia driver was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with chest and pelvic injuries where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward. Sgt Dave Hurst said: “We are still investigating what caused the Kia to go into the central reservation and so we need anyone who may have seen it to speak to us.

“We know it was a busy time of the day on the motorway and so someone must have seen something.”

Police have advised if anyone has any information, to email 2856@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference 1136 of November 1.