M6 closes in both directions at junction 32 due to fire

The M6 has been closed in both directions between 32 and 33 this evening due to a fire in a commercial premises next to the carriageway.



Highways England said: "The M6 from J32 (Broughton Interchange) towards J33 (Galgate) is in the process of being CLOSED due to a fire.

"Traffic Officers & @LancashireFRS are on scene. This closure is Both NORTH and SOUTHBOUND. If planning travel, avoid the area. Updates to follow..."

Lancashire Fire service said: "We have four fire engines at the scene dealing with a fire involving a commercial skip.

The Highways agency has put diversions in place along the A6.