M6 closed following serious collision

The M6 has been closed going northbound at junction 32, the Broughton interchange, following a serious collision between two vehicles.

A 60 year old man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with suspected chest injuries.

Lancashire Police tweeted: "We have closed a section of the motorway off whilst we investigate what happened. We will open it as soon as we can

The crash happened between junction 32 (M55, Broughton) and 33 (Galgate, Lancaster) shortly after 5.30pm.

Another minor collision has happened close to junction 31 involving five cars but police are describing it as a "minor shunt" in congestion. Highways England are clearing the debris from the crash.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We advise motorists to take care and to avoid the area if possible."