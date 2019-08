Have your say

Drivers heading to Lancashire from Scotland faced long delays on Saturday lunchtime after a section of the M6 was closed following a serious accident.

The southbound carriage was shut between junctions 41 (Wigton) and 40 (Penrith) in Cumbria.

Highways England later advised that one lane had been re-opened, but the two other lanes were likely to remain closed for some time.

Diversions were set up but police reported delays of at least 30 minutes, with tailbacks to junction 42.