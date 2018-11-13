M55 reopens after air ambulance and police attend emergency incident.

The M55 has reopened fully following an emergency incident.
Traffic has now been released but is moving slowly after an incident on the M55 at 11.30am, near Kirkham.
The M55 was shut in both directions either side of junction 3, as emergency services responded to concerns for a person's welfare.
Emergency services said they were responding to reports of a "concern for safety".
An air ambulance was deployed and landed at the scene and police urged motorists to avoid the area.
Eyewitnesses reported a heavy presence of emergency services, including five police cars and three ambulances.
Police have been approached for comment.